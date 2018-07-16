

Saskatoon police are issuing a message to speeders following a fast weekend on provincial highways.

“We are very concerned with the high speeds we’ve been seeing on our city streets and highways. Yesterday alone, 3 vehicles were impounded. Each driver was fined in excess of $1,000,” the police’s traffic unit tweeted Sunday. “These actions needlessly put innocent lives at risk and we will not tolerate them.”

According to police, two motorcyclists were clocked at more than 180 kilometres per hour on Highway 11 at about noon Saturday, and another driver was caught travelling 182 km/h on the same highway several hours later.

The speed limit on the road is 110 km/h.

“What are you willing to risk other people’s lives for? Or your own? This simply makes zero sense,” another tweet read.

All three vehicles were impounded. Each motorcyclist was issued a $1,022 ticket, while the driver of the car was fined $1,044.

The car’s driver was “trying to get to Craven in a hurry,” according to police.

Motorists caught driving more than 50 km/h over the limit will have their vehicles impounded for seven days, regardless of who owns the vehicle.

