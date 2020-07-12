SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police have arrested and charged three adults in relation to a murder over the weekend.

A 25-year-old man, an 18 year-old man and a 20-year-old woman have all been charged with second degree murder, police said in a news release on Sunday.

Just after midnight on July 11, police received 911 calls regarding a shooting in the 100 block of Avenue K south.

Police said officers were dispatched and were able to arrest all those involved. They recovered significant evidence.

Investigators believe that this incident was not random. All three accused have seen a Justice of the Peace and will make their first court appearances Monday morning.

Police continue to investigate.