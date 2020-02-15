SASKATOON -- Three men are facing several charges after a home invasion on Friday evening.

Police say officers were called to the 3100 block of 33 St. W around 5 p.m. for a reported home invasion. Suspects had reportedly forced their way into a residence and used bear spray, before stealing items and leaving.

Two of the suspects were seen fleeing the scene on foot, but were arrested shortly after. A third suspect was later found in the area.

The three men are aged 36, 41 and 50.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.