

CTV Saskatoon





Three individuals were arrested and more than 7,000 marijuana plants were seized after a search warrant was carried out in a rural location near Marcelin.

This was one of three search warrants carried out on Thursday as part of an “extensive investigation” into a large-scale illegal grow-operation in the Marcelin area, according to an RCMP release.

Various bank and phone records, a cell phone and a laptop were seized when a second warrant was executed by the RCMP Emergency Response Team in the community of Marcelin.

The third warrant was carried out at a residence on Perehudoff Crescent in Saskatoon, where RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime, and Saskatoon Integrated Drug Enforcement Street Team members conducted a search.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Marcelin is around 95 kilometres north of Saskatoon.