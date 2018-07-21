Three people were arrested at the Melfort fair after an altercation on Friday night.

RCMP responded to the fair after reports of a man with what appeared to be a firearm. The altercation took place between a man and three women. No shots were fired, and no one was injured.

Three persons of interest were arrested on scene without incident. The fourth person was not found but RCMP does not believe that there is a risk to public safety.

Police will continue to have a presence at the fair throughout the weekend, and they will continue investigating this incident.