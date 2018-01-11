About 2,200 people are still without heat in the Melfort area, following what SaskEnergy is calling its biggest outage ever recorded.

A SaskEnergy natural gas line ruptured Wednesday morning between Birch Hills and Weldon, causing about 4,500 customers to lose gas to their furnaces and other appliances.

Dave Burdeniuk, a spokesperson with SaskEnergy, says the pipeline was repaired by 9 p.m. Wednesday, and another line that could supply gas to the affected areas was identified.

“It did take a couple of hours to purge the air and do all the safety testing, but our system is now operating at near normal capacity,” said Burdeniuk.

Forty technicians were called in to provide re-light services to customers. The technicians were still going door-to-door visiting homes Wednesday evening.

Burdeniuk said if people don’t answer their doors, the technicians will leave a note to call SaskEnergy to get their furnaces re-lit. Temperatures dipped to -23 Celsius on Wednesday, forcing technicians to call police and locksmiths to unlock doors, if need be.

“We know it’s a race against time, it is very cold and we don’t want to have any situation where water pipes freeze and then they burst,” Burdeniuk said.

“We’re racing to beat that and we want to make sure we do this safely.”

SaskEnergy says it may take all of Thursday morning to restore heat to its customers. Additionally, some homes and businesses may have to wait until the afternoon to have heat restored.