

CTV Saskatoon





The commissioners of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women were in Saskatoon on Friday to discuss their findings.

Lissa Morin, an Indigenous lawyer from Prince Albert, told CTV News the inquiry is close to her heart. More resources are needed for people in northern and remote communities, she said.

"Back home where I come from, there's a huge concern, because there has been a lot of youth suicide. And I feel like there needs to be more work done."

In Friday's meeting the commissioners emphasized the findings are not recommendations - but rather calls for justice and legal policy change. They said the first step to creating change is increased education and building relationships between government and communities.

"I think there will be thousands of steps taken all across Canada, because we're such a diverse country, what works on the west coast certainly won't work in the north so we have to be mindful of that," Chief Commissioner Marion Buller said.

Morin said education is key and she plans to use her law career to continue advocating for Indigenous people.