Thousands of people in the city of Melfort and town of St. Brieux were without heat Wednesday after a SaskEnergy natural gas line ruptured.

The rupture happened on a high-pressure line between Birch Hills and Weldon before 8 a.m., causing about 4,500 customers to lose gas to their furnaces and other appliances, according to SaskEnergy.

Crews began immediate repairs on the line and another line was identified that could supply gas to the affected areas.

Forty technicians were called in to provide re-light services to customers. The technicians were still visiting homes, going door-to-door, Wednesday afternoon.

If people don’t answer their doors the technicians will leave a note to call SaskEnergy to get their furnaces re-lit, a spokesperson said.

Temperatures dipped to -23 C Wednesday and the spokesperson said because of the cold, technicians will call police and locksmiths to unlock doors, if need be.

There was no timeline in place as of Wednesday afternoon when the re-lights will be complete.