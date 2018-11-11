

CTV Saskatoon





Thousands of people gathered for this year’s Remembrance Day service, honouring the sacrifices of the past and present veterans and commemorating the 100th anniversary of the armistice that ended the First World War.

Jason Leveneu fought in the Afghanistan War in 2003 and, although he endured hardship and tragedy, he said our country fills him with pride.

“It was something I always wanted to do – serve in the army and serve overseas. The medals are just kind of a visible reminder of it,” said Leveneu.

“I’ve lost a few friends overseas both on my tour and afterwards. It’s hard.”

Together with citizens and other veterans, Leveneu remembered what he and others have been through, from 100 years ago to the present day.

For Second World War veteran Fred Langley, this day of remembrance reminds him of what he overcame while serving.

“It means that we did the right job. We defeated the enemy,” he said.