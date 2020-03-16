SASKATOON -- When Linda Larre touched down in Saskatoon on Monday, she was surprised by the lack of screening.

"I actually thought that we were going to be asked a lot more questions when we got onto the plane in Orlando as well as in Minneapolis but nothing was asked of us, other than our seats,” said Larre, who flew in from Minneapolis.

The federal government is enacting major travel restrictions in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

By Wednesday, the border will be closed to most non-Canadians, except for permanent residents, the immediate family members of Canadian citizens, diplomats, air crews and U.S. citizens.

Passengers with COVID-19 symptoms will not be allowed into the country.

The federal government is telling people who have travelled outside the country to self-isolate for 14 days.

Larre said she doesn’t see what the restrictions will do.

“If the virus is there it's going to find its way through one way or the other. If it's U.S. border, Saskatchewan border or Alberta border. I think it's all the same. I don't see why anyone is treated differently,” she said.

Two flights from the U.S. landed in Saskatoon Monday afternoon, one from Phoenix and the other from Minneapolis.

Some people on board said they had to cut their vacations short.

“We were supposed to stay until the 31st of March and we just felt we best get home in case the airports close,” said Harold Taylor, who flew in from Minneapolis.

The latest COVID-19 case in Saskatchewan is someone who was recently in Arizona.

Travellers said there are some additional screening measures in place for those coming in on international flights.

"When we got to customs, they asked us to read a statement agreeing to self-isolate for 14 days and gave us a paper that said the same thing, so essentially that was all,” said Linda Epp, a snowbird from Phoenix.

They’re also being asked at customs if they are experiencing any symptoms associated with COVID-19, including a cough or fever.

Taylor, Epp and Larre all said they plan on self-isolating.