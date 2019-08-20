

CTV News Saskatoon





This year's Hospital Home Lottery grand prize is a $1.3 Million Grand Prize Showhome custom-built by Pawluk Homes located in the Greenbryre neighbourhood.

The 34-year-old program raises money for Saskatoon's three hospitals.

Projects using lottery cash this year include new automated pharmacy machines at Saskatoon City Hospital and the hospice campaign at St. Paul's Hospital, said Arla Gustafson, Hospital Home Lottery chair.

The Early Bird Package includes a $700,000 cottage at Candle Lake.

Showings begin Saturday. For more details, visit the Hospital Home Lotteries website.