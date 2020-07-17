SASKATOON -- As COVID-19 cases climb in Saskatchewan, a Saskatoon event planner says it’s been a reminder to remain vigilant.

“Everybody in the industry is really doing everything to follow the restrictions so carefully and so closely,” said Crystal MacLeod, owner of RSVP Event Design.

On Thursday, the province announced 42 new cases of COVID-19 — the highest single-day increase in Saskatchewan since the start of the pandemic. Another 13 cases were reported Friday, bringing the provincial total to 936.

Earlier this week, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) warned a surge in cases could be coming.

MacLeod said the recent spike is concerning but she trusts the government’s guidelines.

“When they say that it’s safe to have an event with 30 people, I believe them,” she said.

MacLeod said since March, several corporate events and weddings she had planned for this year were postponed, with only a handful of weddings moving forward with restrictions.

She said her business hasn’t had any other cancellations due to the recent spike in cases, but emphasizes many precautions are being taken.

“Vendors are being extra diligent to about cleaning their equipment, rentals, making certain there aren’t as many staff members as you would normally have on site at an event.”

Father Geoffrey Young, who is the pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Saskatoon, said it isn’t surprising to see more cases pop up in Saskatchewan.

He has no plans to change the precautions they’re taking.

“Priests are wearing masks, sanitizing our hands constantly between different households as different people come. No holy water fonts, no hymnals like physical leaflets and stuff and also the government has asked that we don’t have congregational singing.”

Young adds that the church is operating at a lower capacity than usual, with a maximum of 150 in the church at a time and no more than 30 people per section. He said people are separated by household and that space is kept between them. There is also registration at the door to keep track of the people coming in.

As for MacLeod, she said she’s going to continue taking things one day at a time.

“This will pass. We don’t know when and we don’t know what that’s going to look like but eventually events are going to happen again.”