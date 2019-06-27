On the five-year anniversary of Sweet Dreams, the Government of Saskatchewan committed $120,000 in ongoing annual funding for the program.

Sweet Dreams is run by EGADZ and helps single mothers stay with their children while working on their personal challenges including addictions, going back to school and finding work.

"When I was struggling, this was really what I needed to continue being a mother," said program participant Shelby La Rose.

The initial goal of Sweet Dreams was to keep 22 children out of the welfare system. Since opening in 2014, the program has helped keep 54 children with their families and out of the welfare system.

"Throughout the last five years we've had moms come directly from treatment centres and have been successful," said Executive Director of EGADZ, Don Meikle. "The biggest thing is they want to keep their children."

Sweet Dreams is the first Social Impact Bond in Canada. A social impact bond sees private investors fund a project committed to improving social outcomes, saving public money.

The program also received donations from impact bond contributors including a $500,000 donation from Wally and Colleen Mah and a nearly $80,000 donation from Conexus Credit Union.