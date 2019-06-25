'This was pretty extreme': Residents react to homicide in Avalon neighbourhood
Members of the Saskatoon Police Service enter an apartment unit at 602 Hopkins Street Tuesday, June 25 following a homicide on Monday. (Laura Woodward/CTV Saskatoon)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Tuesday, June 25, 2019
Last Updated Tuesday, June 25, 2019 12:18PM CST
Officers and members of the forensic unit spent Monday morning in a second-floor apartment unit on Hopkins Street investigating Saskatoon’s latest homicide.
At around 8 p.m. on Monday, officers were called to the home for a report of an injured man. Upon arrival, officers say they found a 60-year-old man dead.
Chris Chenier, a resident who has lived on the block for nearly 20 years, watched the emergency services arrive Monday evening.
“I heard the sirens and I didn’t think anything of it at the time, and then when I kept hearing them I went outside,” Chenier told CTV News.
“We have ambulance calls out here … but nothing like this. This was pretty extreme.”
Police say they have arrested a male youth in connection to the homicide.
“I don’t think anything has happened in this area like that,” nearby resident Ross Revill said.
“We’ve had the odd break-in, but nothing like this.”
The death marks Saskatoon’s sixth homicide this year.