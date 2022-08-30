This Saskatoon construction worker just won a Canadian cooking challenge

A Saskatchewan Polytechnic student, Dielle Gaucher, won the Canadian Culinary Federation’s Young Chef Culinary Challenge held in Saskatoon.

Gaucher said she is new to the culinary arts program at the school.

“Before attending Sask. Polytech I was a pipeliner and construction worker but knew that wasn't what I wanted to do the rest of my life. I wanted to do something that I enjoyed, that I could build from and make my own,” Gaucher said in a news release.

“Sask. Polytech has given me an understanding of foods and spices, techniques, tips, tricks and more.”

In June, Gaucher competed against three other chefs from across Canada. Each was asked to make two dishes that contained a protein, vegetables, starch and sauce. They were to present the dishes in less than an hour.

For the competition, Gaucher created pan-seared duck with haskap berry and duck stock reduction, zucchini, spiced carrots, charred pearl onions and cumin beluga lentils garnished with puffed wild rice. The second dish she made was sous vide northern pike seasoned with butter, a very tangy Mediterranean style chimichurri sauce, confit cherry tomatoes, a mixed micro green salad with honey lemon dressing, and lightly dressed sliced radish and cucumber.

Winning first place was exciting, she said.

“If you have the opportunity to do something you don’t normally do, do it. It’s a great experience no matter the outcome,” Gaucher said