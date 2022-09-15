This popular Saskatoon restaurant is relocating to Remai Modern

Saskatoon's Remai Modern has revealed who will take over its restaurant space at the gallery.

On Thursday, the gallery revealed that Hearth Restaurant will take over the space, commencing operations in early October.

The restaurant was ranked among Canada's top 100 eateries earlier this year.

In April, it was announced that Ontario-based company Oliver & Bonacini would close its Shift restaurant that had operated at the gallery since 2017.

Remai Modern said the closure was a joint decision between the gallery and the company.