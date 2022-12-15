'This place has so much history': Community of Kerrobert set to celebrate arena’s 75th anniversary
On Christmas Day 1947, Kerrobert Memorial Arena opened its doors, and nearly 75 years later, the community is set to celebrate the milestone.
James Armstrong was 16 when it was being built. He's now 91-years-young. He remembers the construction of the arena because he helped.
“There were three of us on the top scaffold. I was trying to nail one of the last few boards on the northwest corner. I remember it was really cold out there. We (nearly) froze to death by the time we got down.”
Armstrong was one of several volunteers who say they were given afternoons off from high school to help build the arena.
Mervin Norris who currently resides at the same retirement living home as Armstrong was also a volunteer.
"Anything to get out of class," he said. “I would say it's a lesson in small-town efforts when you have the proper supervision and so many volunteers that you can do such amazing things."
The rink, which is a landmark in the town, bears the name Kerrobert Memorial Arena. It's dedicated to Kerrobert district servicemen who died in World War I and II.
Its ties to World War II run deeper as the building itself is a former Royal Canadian Air Force hanger, purchased for $6,500 from North Battleford.
Kerrobert's Mayor, Wayne Mock's uncle served in World War II and helped build the arena.
“When the first skate happened, that meant everything to this community,” Mock said.
In its time Curtis Murphy used to call the arena home before going on to play in the NHL.
George and Squee Allen played senior hockey for the Kerrobert Tigers at the Memorial Arena after playing in the NHL and American Hockey League. Both brothers even helped build the arena.
On the curling side, several banners bear the name Brad Heidt who competed in the Brier.
“This place has so much history,” said Mock.
"Our arena is definitely the heart and soul of our community."
In its 2022 census, the town registered a total of 961 people. Mock says arenas like Kerrobert’s mean more to smaller communities.
“I've seen a lot of surrounding communities that have lost their's and soon after, you lose everything else,” said Mock.
“People get drawn to communities that have something for the families.”
Both James Armstrong and Mervin Norris say they're happy the arena has stood the test of time and brought the community so much joy.
“Wonderful place and one of the best centres in the area for years,” said Norris.
“My daughter figure skated in the arena, got her figure skating training in the arena. It was good for her,” said Armstrong.
“When you think back we're pretty proud to of worked on it.”
On Saturday, the community will commemorate the Kerrrobert Memorial Arena with a special guest to drop the puck for the U18 Tigers game versus Unity.
There will also be a special ceremony featuring the Legion, which will make a presentation to one of the town's living veterans from World War II.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Be vigilant': Patients want Canadians to know about lesser-known tick-borne diseases
While most Canadians know ticks can carry Lyme disease, some have become familiar with less common pathogens like Rocky Mountain spotted fever and babesia. They shared their experiences with CTVNews.ca.
BREAKING | Liberal government seeking delay to expanding medically assisted dying program
The Liberal government announced Thursday it will seek to delay the expansion of Canada's assisted-dying regime to include people whose sole underlying conditions are mental disorders.
Messy storm affecting millions of Canadians with freezing rain, snow and strong winds
A low-pressure storm system from the U.S. is bringing snow to the Canadian Prairies, freezing rain to Ontario and pushing eastward towards Quebec with more snow Thursday, and then onward to Atlantic Canada.
BREAKING | Federal public servants must return to office two or three days a week
Federal public servants will be required to return to the office for two or three days a week, Treasury Board President Mona Fortier announced Thursday.
Five things we learned from the final episodes of 'Harry and Meghan'
After becoming Netflix's biggest documentary debut, the final episodes of 'Harry & Meghan' are now streaming. Royal commentator Afua Hagan breaks down five key takeaways from the remainder of the docu-series, including behind-the-scenes details on the collapse of Harry and Meghan’s relationship with senior members of the Royal Family.
TREND LINE | Predictions for Trudeau, Poilievre and the other federal leaders in the New Year: Nanos
On CTVNews.ca, pollster Nik Nanos discusses the five major federal parties – what moved the needle for them in 2022, and what do they have to look forward to in the New Year?
Federal banking regulator keeps key mortgage stress test rate unchanged
Canada's banking regulator is holding the interest rate used in a key stress test for uninsured mortgages steady.
Alberta premier apologizes, tries to clarify comment about First Nations
Premier Danielle Smith says she is sorry if anyone misinterpreted her remarks this week to conclude she was equating Ottawa's treatment of Alberta to the systemic and horrific abuse of First Nations people in Canada.
How to try the TikTok skincare trend ‘skin cycling’
'Skin cycling' involves scheduling the use of skin-care products over multiple days, alternating the ingredients used, in order to achieve the best results, according to multiple videos on the topic.
Regina
-
Homelessness funding discussion taking over Regina budget deliberations
Regina city council is set to discuss homelessness funding as part of day two of budget deliberations Thursday.
-
Contractor, Sask. town and landowner fined $51K for illegal waste disposal
The Town of Cabri, Swift Current contractor Knutson Excavating and a private rural landowner are facing a fine totaling $51,000, after material from demolished houses was illegally burned at night time, violating environmental laws, the province said in a news release.
-
Regina man charged with child pornography offences
A Regina man has been charged with child pornography offences following an investigation.
Winnipeg
-
Feds will fund feasibility study into landfill searches for missing women, Winnipeg mayor says
The federal government will support an Indigenous-led study looking into the feasibility of searching Winnipeg-area landfills for the remains of missing women, the city’s mayor announced Thursday.
-
Man arrested for making sexual comments, confining fast food employees: police
The Winnipeg Police Service has laid charges following four incidents where a man went into a fast food restaurant, locked in a female employee, and made sexual comments.
-
Weather conditions prompt highway closures, bus and school cancellations in Manitoba
A number of Manitoba highways are closed, and schools and buses are cancelled on Thursday morning due to poor winter driving conditions, icy roads and reduced visibility.
Calgary
-
Calgary police investigate fatal shooting in Douglasdale
Calgary police are investigating a fatal shooting in the community in Douglasdale.
-
Calgary public school board adds fall break, pulls plug on year-round school system
The Calgary Board of Education will transition nearly all schools that had been operating on a modified year-round calendar to the traditional schedule beginning in the fall of 2023.
-
Shell Canada snapping up gas stations in preparation for energy transition
Shell Canada says its purchase of 56 gas stations from the parent company of Sobeys is part of Shell's long-term plan to grow its network of retail fuel stations across the country.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton council makes $15M decision to abandon regional transit service plan
The majority of Edmonton's city council voted Wednesday night to withdraw from a capital region transit plan – an estimated $15-million decision – citing cost and inefficiency.
-
'You need to change': Oilers' Kostin teases reporter about questions, didn't always like St. Louis
Klim Kostin stole the show Thursday. He gave honest and direct answers about his former team, said he cares about what fans write on social media and even teased a reporter.
-
Alberta raises some business cost, liability supports to keep community clinics open
Alberta is reinstating several programs and increasing supports family doctors and other medical specialists receive to help cover operating expenses for their office-based practices.
Toronto
-
Ontario man among four people accused of raising funds to support Islamic State terror group
An Ontario man is one of the four people charged in the U.S. for allegedly raising funds to support the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Toronto storm: Rain and freezing rain begins to change over to snow in parts of the GTA
A winter storm is bringing a mix of snow and freezing rain to the GTA today, potentially making for a messy commute home for drivers.
-
Ontario grandfather says he 'couldn’t believe' his huge lottery win
A 61-year-old Ontario grandfather says he had to check his winning lottery ticket five times before the reality of his luck sank in.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Federal public servants must return to office two or three days a week
Federal public servants will be required to return to the office for two or three days a week, Treasury Board President Mona Fortier announced Thursday.
-
Here's how the city of Ottawa will clear 15 to 25 cm of snow
A snowfall warning is in effect for the city of Ottawa, calling for 15 to 25 cm of snow to fall by Saturday morning. The city says "all available resources will be deployed" to respond to the storm.
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | Environment Canada issues snowfall warning ahead of 'mammoth' winter storm
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Ottawa, calling for 15 to 25 cm of snow Thursday night and Friday.
Vancouver
-
Number hospitalized with COVID-19 in B.C. hits highest level since October
The number of patients with COVID-19 in B.C. hospitals rose slightly this week to 374, the highest level seen in the province since Oct. 20.
-
Porch pirate crackdown: Vancouver police recover dozens of stolen Christmas gifts
Police in Vancouver have recovered thousands of dollars’ worth of stolen Christmas presents following a crackdown on so-called porch pirates in the city.
-
Fentanyl dealer asks B.C. court for shorter sentence, citing deportation risk
A convicted fentanyl dealer from B.C.'s Lower Mainland has lost his bid for a lighter sentence that would have decreased his risk of deportation.
Montreal
-
Amber Alert over after child in Quebec found safe, police say
Quebec provincial police say a six-year-old child from the Quebec City area who was the subject of an Amber Alert Thursday afternoon has been found.
-
Bail granted for man, 45, accused in Montreal hit-and-run that killed Ukrainian girl
The 45-year-old accused in a hit-and-run that killed a Ukrainian girl earlier this week has been released on bail. Juan Manuel Becerra Garcia appeared in a Montreal courtroom Thursday by video conference before being released with conditions.
-
Grandmother, granddaughter killed in Montreal apartment shooting
A 73-year-old woman and her 22-year-old granddaughter were fatally shot in Montreal's Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhood early Thursday morning. Their deaths account for the 37th and 38th homicides of 2022, surpassing the 36 homicides recorded in 2021.
Vancouver Island
-
Escaped inmate sentenced to life for the 'cold-blooded' murder of a B.C. man
Friends and relatives of murder victim Martin Payne say they are haunted by the actions of “two selfish, reckless” people who chose their victim because his home was near the prison where the men escaped.
-
Canadian navy lieutenant fined, reprimanded for vaping aboard ship
A navy lieutenant has been reprimanded and fined $750 for using an e-cigarette aboard a Royal Canadian Navy frigate.
-
RCMP search for violent man wanted in Nanaimo, Port Alberni
Mounties in Nanaimo, B.C., are asking the public to keep an eye out for a wanted man who is considered violent.
Atlantic
-
N.S. announces more beds, operating rooms as part of health-care expansion projects
Nova Scotia’s premier says work will go ahead “without delay” on major health-care infrastructure projects throughout the Halifax Regional Municipality.
-
New French immersion program proposed in N.B. cuts time students learn in French
New Brunswick has proposed a new French immersion program that cuts the time elementary school students spend learning in French, prompting scathing criticism from a parent group.
-
'Prey-switching' blamed for death of Toronto woman mauled by coyotes in Cape Breton 13 years ago
A new and unusual theory has emerged about the coyotes that killed a young Toronto woman on a Nova Scotia hiking trail 13 years ago.
Northern Ontario
-
Internationally-trained dentist from Calgary killed in northern Ont. crash
A 51-year-old Calgary, Alta., man has been identified as the victim in a fatal single-vehicle crash in northern Ontario, police say.
-
Collision closes Hwy. 144 in Timmins
A motor vehicle collision has closed Highway 144, the roadway that runs between Sudbury and Timmins.
-
Albert street death was homicide, Sault police say
Foul play is definitely suspected in a Dec. 14 death in Sault Ste. Marie, police confirmed Thursday.
London
-
Bus carrying adults collides with transport truck on 401
The freezing rain and high winds have caused bus cancellations and some school closures across the region.
-
London woman competes in Cross Country Cake off show
Subrina El-kerdi is competing to win a $50,000 prize on CTV’s Cross Country Cake Off show airing on Thursday night with a special two-night event.
-
London man charged in Huron County crash
A London man is charged following a serious crash in Huron County on Wednesday morning. Around 11:30 a.m., police and fire responded to a two-vehicle crash between a pickup truck and an SUV on Morrison Line at Kippen road, just north of Hensall.