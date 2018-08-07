The family of Brennan Aheankew, who died in May, says they received disturbing messages on social media from someone using his name and photo.

The remains of Ahenakew, 20, were found in a burnt-out car on the Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation in May.

His mother Lisa Johnstone told CTV News she and other family members received “disgusting” messages on Facebook just before midnight on Monday.

“Hes (sic) GONE. Just to let you know we made him suffer. He was begging for his life,” part of one message read.

Johnstone responded by writing, “Quit lying. My son was a warrior you fear in life and in death.”

The person responded by saying, “Ask him what happen (sic) then. Oh wait u (sic) can’t.”

Johnstone said she received a friend request from someone using the name and photo of Brennan Ahenakew.

“I got really scared and I thought he was alive for a quick second and then I remembered he was dead,” Johnstone said through tears from her home on the Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation.

She said she messaged the person and asked who was behind the account and why they were using Ahenakew’s name and photo. She asked why the person was tormenting the family.

The person responded with a smiley face icon. Johnstone said the person messaged Ahenakew’s uncle by saying, “hi uncle” and Ahenakew’s younger sister.

“You don’t do this to people,” Johnstone said. “This is demented, this is twisted.”

RCMP are investigating the messages, which includes specialized investigators, the divisional criminal analysis and general investigation sections.

“There are investigative avenues that the investigators can take to determine exactly who was sending these messages,” Cpl. Rob King said.

He said it’s too early to say whether these types of messages could result in charges being laid.

RCMP received reports of a burning car on the Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation around 10:15 a.m. May 10th. An officer went to the scene and found the vehicle, but did not search inside before leaving.

Later that day, around 5 p.m., RCMP received two calls reporting a missing person last seen the night before.

At 5:30 p.m., RCMP learned of a burnt-out vehicle that might contain human remains. When they arrived, officers confirmed it was the same vehicle that had been reported burning earlier that day, and human remains were found inside. They were later confirmed to be Ahenakew’s.

Johnstone said she hasn’t been able to grieve properly because she’s trying to find answers about what happened to her son, who she remembers as a big man who was sweet and gentle.

“He was never the type to be in the centre of attention,” she said. “He had such a big, big personality. It was bigger than him but only if you go to know him.”

She said Ahenakew was working in the community doing construction and that before he died he and his father loaded materials into his dad’s truck to begin construction on a daycare.

“He’s so lost without his son. I’m so lost without him and for somebody to do this to us, as if we aren’t going through enough already.”

Johnstone said she contacted RCMP about the messages. CTV news has reached out to RCMP about the messages and investigation into Ahenakew’s death.

King said preliminary investigation shows foul play was not involved in Ahenakew’s death but the investigation is ongoing. Johnstone said the family believes Ahenakew was murdered and that they will continue searching for answers.