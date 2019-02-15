This is Saskatoon’s coldest February stretch in 80 years
So far this month, Saskatoon has had 10 days where temperatures have not exceeded -20 C, according to Environment Canada.
The last time Saskatoon has had a similarly long February cold snap was 80 years ago.
In 1939, there were 13 days where temperatures plummeted into the -20 C range.
Environment Canada said temperatures will moderate in the next few days, but will not approach seasonal averages.