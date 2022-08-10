'This is our time': Sask. Liberal Party leader to run in Saskatoon Meewasin byelection

Saskatchewan’s Liberal Party leader has announced his candidacy for the Saskatoon Meewasin riding.

Jeff Walters made the announcement Tuesday, Aug. 9 in front of his former school, St. Anne elementary.

“Right there is my old elementary school, where I learned to read and write. And over there, my high school, where I found a love of football and mischief,” he said, referring to Bishop Mahoney High School. “Saskatoon Meewasin truly is a special place for me.”

Walters earned his Ph.D. in sociology and moved his family to Regina in 2006 to work with Agriculture and Agri-food Canada, according to his website. Walter currently works as a sessional lecturer at the University of Regina. He has been the leader of the party since October 2021.

"There is a moment in the life of every generation when we come to the realization that if we are to make our mark on history, then we must take that first step forward,” Walters said in a Liberal Party press release. “This is our moment. This is our time.”

The byelection comes after former NDP leader Ryan Meili resigned his seat.

Walters will face Sask. Party’s Kim Groff and NDP candidate Nathaniel Teed.

A date for the byelection has not been set but it must be held by Jan. 1, 2023.