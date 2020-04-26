PRINCE ALBERT -- The owners of a custom camper-van shop say the pandemic has more people inquiring about isolation and travel options.

“We`ve had a lot of people calling in just trying to contact us trying to pursue their dreams of getting a custom conversion done,” said Mitch Rosko, co-owner of Paved to Pines in Prince Albert.

Company founders tell CTV News the COVID-19 pandemic has more people looking at their bucket list, thinking about making their dreams a reality. People are also looking at self-sufficient options when traveling.

“We've been fortunate. We've actually seen an influx of builds in the last two weeks," said Steven Glass, co-owner of Paved to Pines. "We think that's just because people have more time to sit down and actually think about some of these goals they've been thinking about for the last few years."

In its third year of operation Glass said the majority of their customers are interested in building camping vehicles with the ability to go off-grid and still have the use of electrical appliances, heat and water.

“Most clients that we see coming into our shop are looking for full off-grid capabilities so that's solar panels on the roof to power all of their accessories as well as a full water and heat system so that they can last in Canada all year round,” Glass said.

A floor plan is created for each build with a plan for the wiring in electricity and plumbing. The majority of the tables, beds and cupboards used in the vehicles are custom built.

For some a weekend getaway van is enough, while others look to make a bus their permanent home.

“This one is going to be a fulltime residence," said Glass about a 45-foot charted bus. "It will be fully insulated, and starting at the back we're going to have full bedroom, en suite and shower, laundry included.” Glass said.

“This is not your mom's soccer van,” Rosko said.

The finished vans and buses have many unique features such as a roof-top tent that can be installed on top of a Dodge Caravan. The popularity of tiny houses has also made more products available on the market for at those people looking to create a custom camping unit.

Last week the provincial government indicated that physical distancing will continue at provincial camp grounds and fewer campsites will be available to rent due to the pandemic. Glass and Rosko recommend people do their research before buying or renting any back-country camping equipment.