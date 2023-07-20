'This is an aggressive offer': Prince Albert city workers vote in favour of strike over wages

City workers in Prince Albert could be walking off the job, with contract negotiations at a stalemate over wages and holiday pay.

CUPE 882 employees in PA have been without a contract since December 2021. In June, the union voted in favour of job action up to and including a full withdrawal of services.

Prince Albert’s mayor says the 11 per cent wage increase over four years that they offered is higher than a settlement reached in Regina, and it strikes a balance between employee salaries and “managing taxpayer dollars effectively.”

The union’s counter proposal included a 12 per cent increase over four years and an earlier vacation allocation, the city says.

In a news release on Wednesday, the city quibbled over the one per cent difference, describing it as both too much and too little.

“This one per cent amounts to approximately $15 on average every two weeks for its members, but collectively the one per cent is a significant amount for the city that property taxpayers would be expected to cover on their tax bills next year.”

In response, CUPE says it’s only trying to allow wages to keep pace with inflation, so workers don’t lose their buying power.

“Meanwhile, the mayor of Prince Albert and city council have seen their compensation increase by 20 per cent from 2016 to 2021, double the increases received by CUPE 882 members during this period,” CUPE said in a news release.

CUPE Saskatchewan President Judy Henley says the city should recognize the key role its workers play in keeping Prince Albert running safely.

“The city needs to understand the city works because we do,” she said.

On Thursday, the city’s human resources manager told CTV News that they had not received a 48-hour strike notice yet.

“Clearly, we do not want to have a strike,” Kevin Yates said. “This is an aggressive offer. We didn’t expect we’d get a strike vote with this type of offer.”

Yates said the 11 per cent wage increase was their final offer.

“We don’t have anymore to give.”

Since negotiations broke down in June, the union and city have been moved to conciliation, which Yates says can run from one to 60 days.