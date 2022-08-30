'This is a systemic issue': Sask. youth advocate to investigate independent school system

Saskatchewan Advocate for Children and Youth Lisa Broda says she has reviewed all information handed over from the Ministry of Education.

It soon became clear a deeper look was needed into more than just Legacy Christian Academy (LCA) and Regent Academy – the two schools which employ former LCA staff members named in the proposed class action lawsuit.

“What it was telling me was that this is a systemic issue. It's not just a three-school issue,” Broda said.

“It begs some questions for me, looking to a more of a balcony lens of oversight. What's the oversight for all independent schools is what I'm concerned about. So, I want to do an independent investigation into what that service looks like.”

Caitlin Erickson, a former student of LCA said the independent investigation is a welcome development.

“Having another set of eyes on these institutions can only be a positive at this point,” she said.

Since coming forward with the allegations, Erickson has been outspoken about the lack of oversight at LCA and other schools like it. She just wishes an independent investigation could have happened sooner.

“We’re talking about institutions that have gone decades without proper oversight or governance. It’s a start in the right direction. And at the end of the day, it's really about making sure that students have the best experience educationally when they are at school,” Erickson said.

Broda said she’s also interested in the reporting mechanisms for young people to be able to report issues. She said accountability, transparency, and the integrity of a child getting their education was also a key component of the investigation.

Broda was critical of the Ministry of Education’s handling of the allegations surrounding these private schools.

“The ministry’s response has been reactive, I’ll just say that,” Broda said.

“They've been trying to react to what's been coming before them with respect to the issues being raised. My concern there is, that's good, but I want to know, what's the preventive (approach)? What's the proactive approach?”

Broda said there’s no timeline for the investigation, but the public will learn more about the specifics of the investigation in the coming weeks.

Once the investigation is over, Broda’s report will be public.

“We will likely be making recommendations to the ministry on this,” Broda said.

The Saskatchewan Advocate for Children and Youth will also regularly monitor any recommendations made in the report.