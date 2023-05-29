'This gives people a chance to get to the city': Saskatoon speed rail line concept looking for public support
In a province where there are vast distances between cities and towns, one local group is hoping to get public support for an idea to bridge those gaps with a rail line.
A project called Sask Reconnect aims to get support for a mass transit solution which would be uniquely Saskatchewan.
Henry Feldkamp stands between First and Ontario Avenues in the downtown core, the proposed site of a proposed above ground high-speed rail terminal.
He says one of the goals of the service is to give residents living in rural areas transportation options, ultimately helping making them feel less isolated.
Sask Reconnect released a concept video showing how the train, which would operate on existing rail lines, would carry passengers and freight, making the connection to bigger centres easier.
“That’s where the services are and that’s where they are increasingly, and decreasingly in the outlying areas, so this gives people a chance to get to the city,” Feldkamp, CEO of March Consulting and Associates told CTV News.
The idea has been in the works for years, but officially released it this spring according to Feldkamp.
The first phase would be to build a platform close to the original CPR station on Idylwyld Drive at 24th Street. Service to Prince Albert would be the first test route.
The concept would be unique because while it focuses on the major centres, the ultimate goal is to have service to smaller centres too. Feldkamp recommends residents look at an old provincial railway map, which will demonstrate the potential for many routes in all directions, not just north and south.
“There are eight directions from Saskatoon while the same is true from Regina and Moose Jaw,” he says.
Utilizing existing rail lines will come at a rental cost to the train companies, but Feldkamp sees it as a positive relationship.
There’s no hard cost projection at the moment, because the project will be phased in over several years with various elements being added based on demand.
The City of Saskatoon was cautious in its comment about the proposal.
“The city is generally supportive of the philosophy of people having options for travel between large population centres within the province.”
Another major part of the project is to build a central terminal around the site of the former STC bus station on Ontario Avenue. That terminal will be above street level, a few stories up as to not interfere with street traffic and existing buildings.
There’s no definite timeline on the rail line, as Feldkamp maintains it will be driven by public support and a need for this alternative type of transportation. He is confident city officials will come on board if the public deems it necessary.
However, Feldkamp does admit that the new arena project slated for the downtown core is a factor in getting it going expeditiously. He wants to see the rail station planned in conjunction with the arena design, so they coincide in a beneficial way.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Singh calling for foreign interference special rapporteur Johnston to step aside
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is pushing for special rapporteur David Johnston to 'step aside' from his role examining the issue of foreign interference before he embarks on public hearings.
New Democrat MP says she is target of foreign interference by China
New Democrat MP Jenny Kwan said Monday that Canada's spy agency has confirmed her long-held belief she is being targeted by the Chinese government, as the prime minister granted the NDP's wish to allow more party members to review top-secret intelligence.
Northern B.C., Alberta and all of Ontario under 'high' to 'extreme' wildfire risk: What to know
There's a heightened risk of wildfires across the country during what has been one of the earliest fire seasons on record. From British Columbia to Nova Scotia, here's where the risk is highest.
Free prescription drugs could reduce overall health-care costs in Canada: study
Overall health-care costs could be reduced in Canada by providing free prescription drugs to patients, according to a new study.
'Tragedies occur far too often': Canada Safety Council shares swimming safety tips
With the summer swimming season fast approaching, the Canada Safety Council is reminding people to be careful and take measures to prevent drowning, especially after three children died just days apart.
Albertans head to polls in what's expected to be very close election between UCP, NDP
In Alberta today, the United Conservative Party is looking to win a second consecutive majority government while the NDP is fighting to regain the office it lost in 2019.
Provinces must seek anti-smoking measures in Big Tobacco settlement: health groups
Three national health organizations want Canada's premiers to push for initiatives to reduce smoking during settlement negotiations with major tobacco companies, years after provinces sued to recoup health-care costs.
B.C. woman Madison Scott found dead 12 years after being reported missing
Exactly 12 years after she was reported missing, police announced Madison Scott was found dead in central B.C.
WATCH | Dashcam video shows out-of-control Nova Scotia wildfire
Dashcam footage shows the extent of the Tantallon wildfire as it raged in Hammonds Plains, N.S.
Regina
-
Weekend tornado near Regina confirmed as first in Canada of 2023
The first twister of 2023 in the country touched down near Regina over the weekend, according to an analysis from the Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP).
-
RCMP at scene of serious collision near Weyburn, Sask.
Weyburn and Fillmore RCMP are at the scene of a serious collision involving multiple vehicles on Highway 13 about 16 kilometres east of Weyburn.
-
MLAs for Yorkton, Kindersley not seeking re-election in 2024, Sask. Party says
Greg Ottenbreit and Ken Francis, the current Saskatchewan Party MLAs for Yorkton and Kindersley will not be seeking re-election in 2024.
Winnipeg
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Serious crash shuts down section of Lagimodiere Boulevard
Winnipeg police say a serious crash has shut down a section of Lagimodiere Boulevard.
-
Family desperate to find missing son last seen heading to school
A Winnipeg family is asking for help to find their missing teenage son whom they haven't seen since he left for school in the Fort Richmond area last Wednesday morning.
-
Body of 12-year-old Winnipeg boy who fell into Sturgeon Falls found
The body of a Winnipeg boy who fell into Sturgeon Falls on Saturday has been found following a desperate underwater search that lasted more than a day.
Calgary
-
LIVE at 8
LIVE at 8 | Alberta election live updates: Follow map results when polls close at 8 p.m.
Watch CTV News Edmonton's special election broadcast on air and online when polls close.
-
2 suspects shot and killed by Calgary police following slow-speed pursuit on Memorial Drive
ASIRT is investigating a low-speed police pursuit that led to a Calgary officer shooting and killing two suspects on Monday morning.
-
Fatal crash closes Banff exit on westbound Highway 1
Banff RCMP are asking drivers to avoid westbound Highway 1 near the Banff Avenue exit while they investigate a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.
Edmonton
-
Albertans head to polls in what's expected to be very close election between UCP, NDP
In Alberta today, the United Conservative Party is looking to win a second consecutive majority government while the NDP is fighting to regain the office it lost in 2019.
-
LIVE at 8
LIVE at 8 | Alberta election live updates: Follow map results when polls close at 8 p.m.
Watch CTV News Edmonton's special election broadcast on air and online when polls close.
-
From Kenney's downfall to Smith's rise, Alberta's political landscape has changed dramatically
Take Back Alberta says it is responsible for ousting Jason Kenney and that it backed Danielle Smith as his successor.
Toronto
-
New details emerge on landlord who allegedly shot engaged couple near Hamilton, Ont.
New information has emerged about the fatal shooting of an engaged couple fleeing their landlord after a dispute near Hamilton, Ont.
-
Ontario woman to pay nearly $9,000 for uninsured car hit while in storage
An Ontario woman is on the hook for nearly $9,000 in damages after her uninsured car was hit while stored in a parking lot.
-
Ontario soccer referees to wear body cameras to combat increase in abuse
Ontario referees will be outfitted with body cameras this summer in an effort to stop aggressive abuse at soccer games across the province.
Ottawa
-
Sandy Hill Child Care Centre granted extension to get new building up to code months after fire
The Sandy Hill Child Care Centre has an extra two weeks to get its new home up to code months after a fire destroyed its original site on Wilbrod Street.
-
Ottawa dad praised for calling for help after infant gets trapped in hot car
Ottawa police are praising a local dad for quickly calling for help Sunday afternoon when he accidentally locked his keys in his car, and his infant child along with them.
-
Augusta driver blew 3x the legal limit on Highway 416
Ontario Provincial Police say a driver from Augusta Township is facing an impaired driving charge after someone on Highway 416 spotted a vehicle moving erratically.
Vancouver
-
Concerns of retaliation after gangster gunned down outside wedding
A well-known gangster was shot and killed outside a banquet hall in South Vancouver Sunday, sparking concerns his associates may seek revenge.
-
Meet Thor, the B.C.-based Boston terrier who has doggy paddled his way to international fame
A beloved Boston terrier from Vernon, B.C., has doggy paddled to fame ahead of his fourth birthday.
-
B.C. payroll administrator ordered to repay $1.9M in misappropriated funds
A B.C. woman has been ordered to repay nearly $2 million that she misappropriated from her employer while working as a payroll administrator in what a judge describes as an "egregious case of employee theft."
Montreal
-
Daycare worker union 'worried' about Quebec's plan to hire staff who complete 90-hour training
The union representing the majority of Quebec's daycare workers is criticizing the government's decision to launch a skimpy 90-hour training program for people who want to be daycare workers but have no prior experience.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | First heat wave of the year expected this week in Montreal
Montreal recorded its first 30-degree temperature of the year on Sunday, and the city could see three more days in the 30s later this week.
-
Quebec driver sentenced to 8 months after swerving to avoid ducks caused fatal collision
A Quebec driver who caused the death of another motorist when he swerved his truck to avoid hitting a family of ducks on the road has been sentenced to eight months in jail and a three-year driving ban.
Vancouver Island
-
6 cougars killed near Victoria after attacks on sheep farms
Conservation officers have captured and killed six cougars near Victoria this year in response to multiple predatory attacks on sheep farms.
-
Saanich police seek man who stole $600 wheel of cheese
Saanich police are on the lookout for a man who allegedly stole a pricey wheel of cheese from a grocery store last month.
-
Greater Victoria 'Go By Bike Week' kicks off for 29th year
Capital Bike is encouraging Greater Victoria residents to choose cycling as a way to get around the region during "Go By Bike Week," which runs from May 29 to June 4.
Atlantic
-
Halifax-area wildfire still out of control, 'many' structures destroyed
Officials say a wildfire that began in the Upper Tantallon, N.S., area Sunday afternoon is ongoing and still not under control.
-
Shelburne County wildfire out of control, about 1,500 evacuated
Roughly 450 homes have been evacuated in Shelburne County as a wildfire burns out of control over thousands of hectares.
-
In photos: Out-of-control wildfires force thousands to evacuate in N.S.
Pictures from across Nova Scotia highlight the destruction brought on by two wildfires that are burning out of control in the province.
Northern Ontario
-
Police officer, school bus driver killed in violent crash north of Woodstock, Ont.
An Ontario Provincial Police officer and a school bus driver are dead after a violent crash north of Woodstsock Monday morning.
-
Body of 12-year-old Winnipeg boy who fell into Sturgeon Falls found
The body of a Winnipeg boy who fell into Sturgeon Falls on Saturday has been found following a desperate underwater search that lasted more than a day.
-
Driver in critical condition after hitting moose on Highway 69 in Greater Sudbury
One person is in critical condition after hitting a moose on Highway 69 in Greater Sudbury on Friday night, police say.
London
-
Police officer, school bus driver killed in violent crash north of Woodstock, Ont.
An Ontario Provincial Police officer and a school bus driver are dead after a violent crash north of Woodstsock Monday morning.
-
Public asked to avoid scene of 'serious' collision in Old East Village
London police are asking the public to avoid the area of Queens Avenue and English Street following a crash on Monday night.
-
Pet cat dies after garage fire at south London, Ont. home
A smoke detector is credited with saving the life of a resident after a fire broke out at a south London home on Monday afternoon.