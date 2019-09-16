Third suspect charged in Prince Albert shooting
CTV News Saskatoon
Published Monday, September 16, 2019 3:59PM CST
Charges have been laid against a third person in connection with a shooting on Aug. 27 in Prince Albert.
Police have charged a 28-year-old man with attempted murder, participation in a criminal organization and other gun-related charges, Prince Albert police say.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.
Police continue to investigate and more charges are anticipated, police say.
A 23-year-old man and 24-year-old woman have also been charged.
Police believe the shooting, in which an 18-year-old woman was hurt and taken to hospital, is gang related and happened in the 1400 block of Marquis Road East.
The victim was found in a vehicle on 32nd Street East.