Chantal Smith bought the book “Cancer Hates Kisses” to help her eight-year-old son, Dante, understand her illness and she reads it to him often.

She was first diagnosed with breast cancer when Dante was three.

“I didn’t have to explain it much. He was just little,” said Smith. “But this time he’s having a hard time.”

At 28- years-old, this is the third time Smith has been diagnosed with breast cancer. She was still new to being a mom and was just starting to get into the swing of things.

As hard as it’s been, Smith says she is determined to stay positive.

One thing that has helped her to do that is talking with other cancer patients and survivors, which led her to the idea of starting a support group.

Smith is working with the Canadian Cancer Society to develop the support group in Prince Albert and it’s not only for those with breast cancer.

“Cancer is cancer no matter where it is,” said Smith.

Smith is working to get the group up and running but for right now she’s appreciating the support from her family and the kisses from her son that cancer hates so much.