Things warm up substantially: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Thursday, November 14, 2019 8:50AM CST
SASKATOON – Mild air has moved into central Saskatchewan.
Temperatures will settle around the seasonal mark Thursday afternoon and overnight, before another warm front pushes in Friday. That warm front will push highs into plus territory for the weekend.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
- Today – Partly Cloudy
- High: -2 C
- Evening:-7 C
- 9pm: -8 C
- Friday – Cloudy
- Morning Low: -9 C
- Afternoon High: 2 C
- Saturday – AM Snow Showers
- Morning Low: -4 C
- Afternoon High: 2 C