Things warm up following Remembrance Day: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Tuesday, November 12, 2019 9:20AM CST
SASKATOON – After an unseasonably cold Remembrance Day, we’ll see a moderate warm up sweep into most of the province Tuesday.
Here in Saskatoon that means a high of minus 3, with largely overcast conditions and a 30% chance of flurries into the early afternoon
Overnight we’ll see one more big blast of cold air, and bitter morning wind chill values, followed by a more pronounced warm-up into next weekend.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
- Today – Cloudy
- High: -3 C
- Evening: -7 C
- 9pm: -8 C
- Wednesday – Partly Cloudy
- Morning Low: -17 C
- Afternoon High: -5 C
- Thursday – Partly Cloudy
- Morning Low: -7 C
- Afternoon High: -4 C