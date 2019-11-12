SASKATOON – After an unseasonably cold Remembrance Day, we’ll see a moderate warm up sweep into most of the province Tuesday.

Here in Saskatoon that means a high of minus 3, with largely overcast conditions and a 30% chance of flurries into the early afternoon

Overnight we’ll see one more big blast of cold air, and bitter morning wind chill values, followed by a more pronounced warm-up into next weekend.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon: