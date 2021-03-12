Advertisement
Things warm up again as we head into the weekend: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Friday, March 12, 2021 6:24AM CST
SASKATOON -- Things have bounced back after a brisk cool off, with temperatures Friday morning hovering around the seasonal mark.
As afternoon approaches we’ll really start to see the mercury rising, as our high in Saskatoon is +2. From there the gradual melt kicks into high gear as we look towards an even warmer back half of the weekend.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Partly Sunny
High: 2
Evening: 1
Saturday –Mostly Sunny
Morning Low: -11
Afternoon High: 3
Sunday –Sunny
Morning Low: -5
Afternoon High: 5