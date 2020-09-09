SASKATOON -- A mix of sun and cloud await us in the Bridge City Wednesday with a pleasant late summer forecast.

There's not much in the way of wind, but there is a chance of some evening showers sliding across the Northeast. Temperatures soar even higher for the rest of the work week.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Partly Cloudy

High: 21

Evening: 19

Thursday – Sunny

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 24

Friday – Mostly Sunny

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 28