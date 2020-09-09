Advertisement
Things warm up again as temps push back into the twenties: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Wednesday, September 9, 2020 6:33AM CST
SASKATOON -- A mix of sun and cloud await us in the Bridge City Wednesday with a pleasant late summer forecast.
There's not much in the way of wind, but there is a chance of some evening showers sliding across the Northeast. Temperatures soar even higher for the rest of the work week.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Partly Cloudy
High: 21
Evening: 19
Thursday – Sunny
Morning Low: 6
Afternoon High: 24
Friday – Mostly Sunny
Morning Low: 11
Afternoon High: 28