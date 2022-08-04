'Things just don’t add up': Missing Saskatoon woman's best friend calling for answers

Mary Culbertson has been best friends with Dawn Walker for 12 years and says each day has been different since Walker and her seven-year-old son went missing.

Walker and her son Vincent (Vinnie) Jansen were last seen on July 22. Her truck and some belongings were found the next morning at Chief Whitecap Park where she may have been fishing.

Walker has a list of accomplishments, including being the CEO of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN). Earlier this week she became one of three people nominated for the Stephen Leacock Memorial Medal for Humour.

Culbertson calls her friend an avid reader and says she bought 20 books several weeks ago.

“She was an actress, she has all these great accomplishments that she never celebrated but her biggest accomplishment was being a mom,” Culbertson said.

However, while she has many strengths, making desserts isn’t one of them.

“Even though she tried to bake, you know, do Christmas baking, she just could not bake. I mean rice Krispies squares, if she could pull that off, that was a win,” she said.

Culbertson says Walker doesn’t need a reason for a celebration, saying she once held a birthday party for her son months before his actual birthday.

Walker is a proud Indigenous woman who cares about her community who wants to break generational trauma for future generations, Culbertson said.

“She could be under immense pressure and she would still just go through it with a smile and you’d never know that she was under all this pressure,” Culbertson said.

All the memories that Culbertson holds with her best friend give her the strength to believe that Walker and her son will be found.

“I hope somebody knows something and they’re going to come forward with information cause things just don’t add up.”

On Friday, FSIN will be announcing a reward for any information or tips that could lead to the safe return of Walker and her son.