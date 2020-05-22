SASKATOON -- Sunshine greets us Friday morning, but the clouds are coming.

An average late May day is set to develop, with a high of twenty degrees. The risk of scattered showers crossing the northern grain belt lurks later this afternoon.

As for the weekend, a bit of a cooldown is expected Saturday but it should still be decent by all accounts.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Partly Cloudy / Wind

High: 20 C

Evening: 18 C

Saturday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: 4 C

Afternoon High: 16 C

Sunday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: 4 C

Afternoon High: 19 C