Things cool off heading into the weekend: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Friday, May 22, 2020 5:47AM CST
SASKATOON -- Sunshine greets us Friday morning, but the clouds are coming.
An average late May day is set to develop, with a high of twenty degrees. The risk of scattered showers crossing the northern grain belt lurks later this afternoon.
As for the weekend, a bit of a cooldown is expected Saturday but it should still be decent by all accounts.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Partly Cloudy / Wind
High: 20 C
Evening: 18 C
Saturday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: 4 C
Afternoon High: 16 C
Sunday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: 4 C
Afternoon High: 19 C