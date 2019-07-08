A man charged in the death of his girlfriend made his first court appearance on Monday morning.

Jamie Smallchild, 25, appeared at Saskatoons Provincial Court to hear his second-degree murder charge in the death of 33-year-old Jessica Cameron.

Cameron was found dead in the passenger seat of a minivan, crashed into trees on the Beardy’s and Okemasis Cree Nation, on Saturday morning.

According to RCMP, Smallchild was in the driver’s seat with minor injuries. The green minivan had front-end damage.

“Jessica was kind and loved by her seven children,” Jaye Cameron, Jessica’s cousin told CTV News at her home in Duck Lake.

“They won’t have their mom at grad, or weddings, or anything like that is very heartbreaking.”

Cameron said her heart breaks for Jessica’s parents, whose son was killed in a vehicle rollover just four years ago. The family is now left with only one daughter.

Jessica and Smallchild had dated for about three years and have a child together, according to Cameron.

A tree is snapped and yellow caution tape still remains on the scene of where Jessica was found.

Smallchild is on remand. His next court appearance is scheduled for later this month.