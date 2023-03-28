'They’ve come together as a larger Ukrainian family': Ukrainian refugees finding support in small Sask. centres
As Saskatchewan welcomed the fifth and final flight of Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion of their country, volunteers across the province were getting ready for the influx. In particular, smaller communities across the province have been hoping to entice newcomers to their areas.
Two hundred and thirty Ukrainians arrived in Regina Monday. While some will stay in that city and some will head to Saskatoon, smaller cities like Prince Albert have been actively recruiting too.
“Fifty-four families have arrived, and those 54 families are now connecting. Although they’ve come from different parts of Ukraine they’ve come together as a larger Ukrainian family,” Sonya Jhan, settlement volunteer in Prince Albert told CTV News.
There’s a similar situation in North Battleford where 31 families have arrived since last spring.
In Humboldt, there are 15 families who are getting translation support in addition to much more.
Many Ukrainian families are enjoying settling in smaller space in Saskatchewan. (Humboldt Regional Newcomers Centre )
“I go into the banks with newcomers, schools and any kind of doctor appointments,” Yuliya Cadrain, Humboldt Regional Newcomer Centre told CTV News.
Cadrain admits finding accommodation in the smaller centres is easier and rent is cheaper, which is appealing along with small-town support. Posts asking for help on Facebook get a quick response, something she says is easier to pull off in a smaller place.
“Posts looking for furniture or tables get an answer and comments right away. Beds or kitchen table, and you get a response. I have this, I can deliver. It’s amazing,” she said.
Jobs in all these smaller cities are abundant, according to those we reached out to, which is the other big draw.
“We certainly have many employment opportunities that there will be plenty of work. As of the beginning of this year, we’ve had over 500 employment opportunities in PA and surrounding areas alone,” she says.
The Ukrainian newcomers' group in Prince Albert has also been working to establish a Ukrainian preschool program, which will attract young families.
“Because of the economic gains that families can gain by living in a smaller centre, PA would be a place of choice,” she says.
Ukrainians coming to these centres are finding employment quickly. Part of the reason, according to Cadrain is that in Ukraine there are few social supports, so these newcomers are used to fending for themselves. Language isn’t as big of a barrier either since word of mouth has gotten around about the good work Ukrainians are doing, she said. Translation apps are helping out also, and those who had little English initially are learning it quickly through classes offered through the community or online courses.
“The other employers who already hired Ukrainians are sharing their experience that Ukrainian workers are fast learners,” she said.
With the latest group of displaced Ukrainians now on Saskatchewan soil, recruiters are hoping to see some of the newcomers try out life in their smaller communities.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liberals to go after predatory lending in today's budget, invest in dental care plan
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is set to table a federal budget in the House of Commons on Tuesday afternoon, which a federal source says will include plans to go after predatory lending and more details on dental care as part of a pitch to make life more affordable.
Quebec police officer stabbed and killed during arrest, second wounded
A Quebec provincial police officer was fatally stabbed Monday night while performing an arrest in Louiseville, west of Trois-Rivieres, Que. The Surete du Quebec (SQ) has confirmed the identity of the officer, Sgt. Maureen Breau, who had been on the force for over 20 years. She was assigned to the post of the MRC de Maskinonge. Another officer was injured during the incident, but their life is not in danger.
Nashville shooter was ex-student with detailed plan to kill
The former student who shot through the doors of a Christian elementary school in Nashville and killed three children and three adults had drawn a detailed map of the school, including potential entry points, and conducted surveillance of the building before carrying out the massacre.
Nashville police release chilling security camera footage of suspected school shooter
Nashville police have released security camera footage of a suspected shooter entering the private Christian elementary school. The shooting claimed the lives of three children, all aged nine, and three adults.
'It was my responsibility': Manitoba girl saves siblings from destructive house fire
A 12-year-old Manitoba girl is being hailed a hero after saving her two younger brothers from a house fire.
Teen girl shot and killed in northeast Calgary
A teenage girl was shot and killed in northeast Calgary community of Martindale on Tuesday.
Russian whose daughter drew anti-war picture gets two years' jail but flees
A Russian who was investigated by police after his daughter drew an anti-war picture at school was sentenced on Tuesday to two years in a penal colony on charges of discrediting the armed forces.
Here's why advocates want 'femicide' in Canada's Criminal Code
Advocates against women's violence are urging the government to add femicide to the Criminal Code, saying it would bring further awareness to the term and the tragedies it describes.
Canada heading into 'mild recession' as tight monetary policy squeezes growth: report
New research says Canada is heading into a mild recession as elevated borrowing costs, a downturn in the U.S. and persistent inflation dial up the country's economic uncertainty.
Regina
-
Canada Border Services Agency reinstates regular hours at 10 Sask. ports of entry
As of Friday, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is reinstating their regular hours of service at 39 land ports of entry and three air ports of entry (POE), including 10 Saskatchewan POEs.
-
Weyburn musician gets three 'yeses' from American Idol judges
Weyburn, Sask. musician Brayden King revealed he will be going through to the Hollywood round of American Idol after receiving three "yeses" from the judges following his audition.
-
Regina police say 'break-in instruments' were seized in traffic stop
Police say several charges were laid after officers found a stolen vehicle roaming the streets of Regina.
Winnipeg
-
'It was my responsibility': Manitoba girl saves siblings from destructive house fire
A 12-year-old Manitoba girl is being hailed a hero after saving her two younger brothers from a house fire.
-
Murder charge laid following fatal apartment fire
A 26-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman following an apartment fire in January.
-
Calls for Winnipeg police board chair to step down over use of 'thin blue line' image
A police abolitionist group is calling on a Winnipeg city councillor to apologize and step down as police board chair after using what some consider to be a divisive symbol in a tweet earlier this month.
Calgary
-
Teen girl shot and killed in northeast Calgary
A teenage girl was shot and killed in northeast Calgary community of Martindale on Tuesday.
-
Suspect in custody after woman stabbed in Martindale
One woman was sent to hospital on Tuesday after an early morning stabbing.
-
'It's horrific': Calgary house explosion injures 10 people
The Calgary Fire Department says at least 10 people were injured in a 'sudden and devastating' explosion in the city's northeast on Monday that completely destroyed one home.
Edmonton
-
Man still in hospital after police-involved shooting in Red Deer
Alberta's police watchdog has released more information about an incident that started in a Walmart parking lot, and led to an officer-involved shooting.
-
Slain Edmonton officers Jordan and Ryan remembered at procession, regimental funeral
Family and friends of two police officers who were shot and killed while responding to a family dispute gathered in downtown Edmonton Monday to say goodbye to their loved ones.
-
Quebec police officer stabbed and killed during arrest, second wounded
A Quebec provincial police officer was fatally stabbed Monday night while performing an arrest in Louiseville, west of Trois-Rivieres, Que. The Surete du Quebec (SQ) has confirmed the identity of the officer, Sgt. Maureen Breau, who had been on the force for over 20 years. She was assigned to the post of the MRC de Maskinonge. Another officer was injured during the incident, but their life is not in danger.
Toronto
-
5 planets will align across the night sky tonight. How to see them in Ontario
Five planets will form a line across the evening sky just after sunset on Tuesday. Here are some tips for viewing the alignment and where best to see them in Ontario:
-
Ryan Reynolds to build 'massive' production studio in Ontario, government says
Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds is set to build a new production studio in Markham, Ont., the government said.
-
Driver caught travelling 200km/hr on major Ontario highway
A 20-year-old has been charged with careless driving after travelling double the speed limit on a major Ontario highway.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Fatal fire in Kanata
Ottawa Fire received a 911 call just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, reporting a fire in a one-storey bungalow in the 200 block of Castlefrank Road, just off Glamorgan Drive.
-
Freeland's budget to include grocery rebate for lower income Canadians, here's what else to expect Tuesday
The 2023 federal budget will include a one-time 'grocery rebate' for Canadians with lower incomes who may be struggling with the rising cost of food, CTV News has confirmed.
-
Quebec police officer stabbed and killed during arrest, second wounded
A Quebec provincial police officer was fatally stabbed Monday night while performing an arrest in Louiseville, west of Trois-Rivieres, Que. The Surete du Quebec (SQ) has confirmed the identity of the officer, Sgt. Maureen Breau, who had been on the force for over 20 years. She was assigned to the post of the MRC de Maskinonge. Another officer was injured during the incident, but their life is not in danger.
Vancouver
-
Fire breaks out in New Westminster, displacing residents of apartment building
Dozens of New Westminster residents have been displaced by a fire that broke out at an apartment building Monday evening.
-
Vancouver city council considers tighter rules on bear spray sales amid spike in violence
Vancouver city council is considering cracking down on the sale of bear spray.
-
Planning for future of B.C. psychiatric hospital site quietly halted
A years-long planning process to determine the future of the Riverview psychiatric hospital grounds in B.C. was quietly halted at the start of this year, CTV News has learned.
Montreal
-
Quebec police officer stabbed and killed during arrest, second wounded
A Quebec provincial police officer was fatally stabbed Monday night while performing an arrest in Louiseville, west of Trois-Rivieres, Que. The Surete du Quebec (SQ) has confirmed the identity of the officer, Sgt. Maureen Breau, who had been on the force for over 20 years. She was assigned to the post of the MRC de Maskinonge. Another officer was injured during the incident, but their life is not in danger.
-
Montreal single-use plastics ban comes into effect, covering range of products
A Montreal municipal bylaw banning the use of single-use plastic items comes into effect today, with glasses, stir sticks, straws and utensils among the items that will be prohibited.
-
Accused bus driver in Laval daycare crash to undergo further evaluation
A Quebec man accused of killing two children after ramming a city bus into a Laval daycare last month will require further psychiatric evaluation.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. to announce plan for access to diabetes drug Ozempic, hyped for weight loss
British Columbia's health minister plans to announce how the government will ensure patients in the province will have secure access to the diabetes and weight loss drug Ozempic.
-
Fleet Foxes, Anderson Paak to headline Victoria concert series
The Phillips Backyard Festival Series is returning this summer with a pair of weekend concerts featuring Fleet Foxes, Anderson Paak (performing as DJ Pee Wee), Bahamas, Lord Huron and more than two dozen others.
-
'We call it the barn': Homemade rink helps train Vancouver Island hockey star
On Vancouver Island, a young hockey star is turning heads and preparing for his future, all while practising at a backyard rink located in a barn.
Atlantic
-
Senior Mounties involved in N.S. mass shooting response either retired or in new jobs
Almost three years after a man disguised as a Mountie started murdering people in Portapique, N.S., on the night of April 18, 2020, the senior RCMP officers and staff involved in the tragic case have all either retired or moved into new jobs.
-
Wanted Wentworth man may be armed: N.S. RCMP
The RCMP in Nova Scotia’s Cumberland County has obtained a provincewide arrest warrant for a man it says may be armed.
-
'All I want to know is where he is': Moncton-area woman pleads for help in finding missing brother
After nine days with no answers, a Moncton-area woman is asking for the public’s help in finding her missing brother, Brian Lewis.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | One dead, one injured in MR55 crash between pickup, tanker
The driver of a pickup truck, a 47-year-old woman, has died after a crash with a tanker on MR55 in the Greater Sudbury community of Lively on Tuesday morning, police say.
-
Sudbury murder trial jury expected to begin deliberations
After five weeks of testimony, a Sudbury jury of 13 is expected to begin deliberations Tuesday in the Robert Steven Wright murder trial.
-
Noelville house fire under investigation
A Noelville home has suffered major damage after an overnight fire as crews investigate the cause, officials say.
London
-
Weapons investigation in London
Two people have been arrested as part of a weapons investigation involving a replica firearm in London. Just after 9 p.m. on Saturday, a man was in his home on Admiral Drive when he heard something hitting his window — he went outside and saw a number of BB pellets.
-
SIngle-vehicle crash north east of London
Drivers north east of London may run into some traffic problems on Tuesday. A single-vehicle collision resulted in a truck ending up on its side in a ditch in the area of Valley View Road and Thorndale Road.
-
Unexpected highway closure near St. Thomas
Commuters travelling in south St. Thomas had some unexpected headaches Tuesday morning. Two major roadways were part of emergency closures in the southeast part of the city.