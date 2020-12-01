SASKATOON -- A small group of protesters showed up outside Saskatoon Correctional Centre on Tuesday morning, concerned about the treatment of inmates during an outbreak of COVID-19.

On Monday, there were 116 active cases of the virus amoung inmates and 26 among staff, according to Saskatchewan Government Employees' Union.

“I'm gonna stand out here and freeze, because nobody's listening to them in there, they need somebody out here to help them,” said Chantelle Reimer, who’s partner Tyler Magnus has been in the centre for just under three months.

“There's no social distancing, his bunks are about two feet apart, and he can touch shoulder to shoulder. There's one shower for 20 men that has a crack in the floor with black mold growing out of it,” she said.

“Their food portions have been cut down a lot now because of the COVID. They got cut off their canteens, so they don't get extra fluids like tea or coffee to help them get through it.”

Reimer, carrying a sign that says ‘Inmates are people too’, says Magnus is sick. He hasn’t tested positive for COVID-19, but it’s only a matter of time before he does, she said.

“He's living with 16 other people that tested positive,” she said. “He's going to get it. So it's just like, it's a death sentence. You don't know if you'll make it out.”

Reimer’s son Drake was there as well, carrying a sign saying “Release remand.”

“I love him very much,” he said of Magnus. “I miss him a lot.”

Jennifer Lounsbury showed up in support of her son Alex, who’s been in the centre “a couple of months”.

“He's not feeling very well, he's scared to death. He's going to have the COVID,” she said. “I'm going to stay here until they do something for these inmates that have it and don't have it, because they have no rights at all in there.”

“They shouldn't be sentenced to death, is basically what it is. Because they did a crime does not mean that they deserve this treatment.”