'They saved lives that day': 2 Saskatoon men given Award of Merit from fire department

Two Saskatoon men were recognized for their actions that saved lives in late 2022.

Mike Napper was driving to work the morning of November 17th when he saw flames coming from a home on 7th avenue north.

He stopped to check it out and immediately called 9-1-1.

Moments later, Aaron Lange stopped when he saw the fire, and the men began banging on the doors and windows to see if anyone was still inside.

“It all happened so fast,” said Napper. “I’m glad that he came up because there was the first guy with his cat and another guy in the back.”

Napper and Lange got the tenants and a cat out of the burning home to safety just as firefighters arrived.

The building was a total loss, with damage estimated at $350,000, but fire chief Morgan Hackl says it was the quick actions of two citizens that made all the difference.

“We always talk about, the earlier we intervene as a community for the emergency, the better the outcomes are, so the early call to 9-1-1,” said Hackl, who added it was the next actions that were cause for recognition.

“For this case, it wasn’t smoke alarms that alerted the occupants of the home, it was two neighbours that alerted them and got them out,” Hackl told CTV News. “They saved lives that day, I truly believe that.”

For their actions, that day, Aaron Lange and Mike Napper were presented with the Saskatoon Fire Department Award of Merit.

It was also the first time the two men spoke since the fire.

“Today was the first day I’ve actually met Mike now, since the incident, said Lange. “That day we didn’t get to see each other outside of those couple of minutes. We had to get our vehicles out of the way for the fire trucks to get into place.”

The men both say they’re just happy no one was hurt, but the recognition is nice too.

“It’s a very big honour, very honoured to get the recognition they gave. Coming from the fire department, it means a lot,” said Napper. “I’m not good with cameras and media, but I’m very honoured.”

Lange refused to be called a hero despite his actions.

“I just thought it was a good deed,” he said. “A Good Samaritan thing to do, and I’d do it again.”

Fire chief Hackl says this is another example of the incredible community of Saskatoon going above and beyond for others.