‘They really don't appreciate it’: Veterans say Remembrance Day is on decline

Remembrance Day is fast approaching and a couple veterans say appreciation for their service is declining.

Kevin Hicks is a British army veteran and says that at 67-years-old he is the youngest poppy deliverer at his Legion. He describes an incident he encountered while trying to deliver poppies.

"I stood outside a restaurant in the cold, banging on the door, with my poppy collection box," said Hicks. "Two ladies looked at me through the door and then ignored me."

"I phoned up the establishment and said, 'I've got your poppies,' and they say 'can you come back in a couple of hours?' "

Hicks' friend and Canadian Armed Forces Veteran John Lozowchuk experienced similar encounters.

"I see more people that don't know why they have democracy and the freedoms they do. They have no idea that thousands of men and women that have gone and provided this freedom to them and they really don't appreciate it," said Lozowchuk.

According to the President of Historica Canada, Anthony Wilson-smith, interest in Remembrance Day was growing until the COVID-19 pandemic impacted events in 2020 and 2021.

"What's happened since the pandemic has been tough, of course, because with ceremonies shut down, you lose that person-to-person, face-to-face contact that's so moving and meaningful," said Lozowchuk.

Wilson-Smith points out that fewer veterans remaining from World War II also affects interest.

"You can't replace that meaningful contact of a 90 year old speaking to 14-year-olds, 15-year-olds and watching how moved they are when they realize somebody who wasn't much older than them saw their friends dying and shot, and living in fear every day of their lives," said Smith.

If speakers are unavailable, schools are still trying to teach students about the importance of Remembrance Day.

In a statement to CTV News the Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools says they’re “commemorating Remembrance Day in a variety of ways to help ensure young people know and remember that Canadians have our privileges and freedoms thanks to the sacrifice and service of generations of men and women. Teachers are very creative and innovative, and they come up with a variety of age-appropriate ways to educate students about the history and significance of Remembrance Day. An art project for younger students opens the door for a conversation about the symbol of the poppy. Or it can help teach poetry by adding the famous poem by Jon McRae. A history class may visit the museum at the Nutana Legion to help give meaning and relevance to what they're learning in the classroom. School-wide activities like assemblies or liturgies not only give students and staff the opportunity to gather and pay respects as a community, they reminds us that we have a responsibility to learn, to honour, to remember, and to do our part as citizens to build a peaceful, inclusive community."

The Saskatoon Public School Board says students have worked on Remembrance Day projects all week.

“Students and staff at Saskatoon Public Schools have been learning about the history of Remembrance Day, the importance of recognizing the sacrifices made by all our veterans and how we can work together to promote peace within our schools, homes and communities.”

Saskatoon Public Schools works to provide students with a full and accurate history of the contributions and sacrifices all Canadians made, including recognizing Indigenous Veterans' Day, the statement said.

“As part of their learning, students have been researching the history of Canadian veterans and their service, creating school displays and art projects. Students and staff were also busy preparing presentations and musical selections for their Remembrance Day services, which took place this morning.”

On Friday SaskTel Centre will host a Remembrance Day service with doors opening at 9 a.m and service starting at 10 a.m.