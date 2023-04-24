'They're just destroyers': Sask. community plagued by deer crashes

Some residents in the Christopher Lake area are advocating for preventative measures after several crashes involving deer along Highway 2 North.

There have been 13 deer-related claims reported in the area since the start of the year, according to SGI. However, the number may be higher as drivers have up to two years to file a claim

People who live in the area told CTV News the grain supply on a nearby farm is to blame because it's attracting deer.

However, the farmer who runs the operation said he's at a loss about how to deal with the dear converging on his property.

“They climb up on top of the grain piles and shred the tarps," Andy Krakowetz told CTV News in an interview.

“They’re just destroyers,” he said.

Krakowetz estimates nearly 50 deer have been killed in crashes over the past two years.

He stores a portion of his grain with a ring and tarp system. He said the deer have destroyed his $5,500 tarp and about 300 bushels of wheat and barley.

Krakowetz said he's tried unsuccessfully to keep them at bay with tools from conservation officers, such as a motion sensor-activated noise-making device called a "screecher."

Residents in the area told CTV News they’ve requested signs warning of the deer, something a Ministry of Highways spokesperson said is in the works.

"We’re aware of some increased wildlife collisions at this location and we are working on installing additional signage. It may include some other identifying features such as flags for drivers to pay closer attention to the area,” David Horth said.

Krakowetz suggests a solution might be increasing hunting permits or getting the highways department to build a fence — an option the ministry said is not currently on the table.

An SGI spokesperson, Michaela Solomon, said the number of collisions in the area is similar to last year and reminds drivers to stay alert.

"Always be scanning the road in front of you. If you’re watching the road shoulder to shoulder and you see an animal in the ditch nearby, again reduce your speed,” Solomon said.