The mother of an inmate at Pine Grove Correctional Centre is speaking out against the conditions she says her daughter is living in.

Sherry Lavallee’s daughter, Daneen Whitquill, 26, has been there on remand since June.

Last week, Lavallee said she received a call from Whitquill, saying she and her fellow inmates have been punished after going on a two day hunger strike.

Lavallee said her daughter told her the inmates are not getting their basic hygiene products, like soap or shampoo.

“[My daughter] said ‘we don’t have soap,’ she goes, ‘we can’t wash up,’” Lavallee told CTV News.

Whitquill said the “goon squad” went into the women’s cells in the middle of the night, stripped them, peppered sprayed them, and beat them, Lavallee said.

“They’re asking for simple stuff and for denying a tray and to get treated like that, that’s not right,” Lavallee said.

The Ministry of Corrections confirmed there was a “disturbance” the night of Nov. 1 to Nov 2.

However, the ministry did not provide details as to what happened, nor did it address the accusation that the women were stripped and beaten.

“The primary concern in any of the province’s correctional facilities is the safety and security of staff, inmates, and the facility itself,” the ministry said in a statement.

It said the Crisis Negotiation Team and Emergency Response Team were deployed and able to calm the situation. It said no inmates or staff required hospital care.

The ministry is now reviewing the incident.

But Lavallee said an incident like this should never have happened.

“It’s a jail, but still, they’re human.”