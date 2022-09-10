'They're always looking at the patient first': Sask. Health Minister on first responders role in mass stabbings

Residents across the province held their breath as the news came in about the attacks on the James Smith Cree Nation last Sunday, but members at various levels of the healthcare system mobilized to provide care and treatment for the victims.

Saskatchewan’s Minister of Health, Paul Merriman, spoke about the response from all levels of the system at a ribbon cutting ceremony for a hospital wing in Prince Albert.

“I can’t thank the teams enough, they were put in a very challenging situation, sometimes going into areas that might not have been safe at that moment in time,” said Merriman. “But they're always looking at the patient first.”

Parkland ambulance paramedics made six trips to James Smith Cree Nation on Sunday, and director of public affairs Lyle Karasiuk said experiencing these types of tragedies will leave a mark. That's why operational debriefings and peer support systems are in place for workers who deal with traumatic events.

“These people who went out of their way to deal with a horrific event, sometimes it changes you,” said Karasiuk, who has more than 35 years of experience on the job.

“It changes you in negative ways but I hope that we can take from that as a learning tool, and to move forward with that.”

CEO of Saskatchewan Health Authority, Andrew Will said with the mental health impact on those workers in mind, he's reminding them of the supports available through their employee/ family assistance network.

“I sent a memo to all levels of the SHA, just really encouraging them to seek the supports that are available, and not to be shy or reluctant to do that,” he said.

Merriman said it will take a long time to heal from the tragedy, but he's thankful for the many healthcare workers who stepped up to help.

“The amount of trauma that was inflicted in that community and surrounding community, and then the ripple effects of the families that are dealing with that in their communities, but also the families of our healthcare providers, its very challenging for them to see that, and I cant thank them enough for everything they've done.”

The SHA reminds residents they can call HealthLine 811 for assistance getting mental health supports, or visit the Saskatchewan Health Authority website for more resources.