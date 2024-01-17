'They did everything they could': First responder describes chaotic scene during James Smith massacre

The inquest into the 2022 mass stabbings in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon heard emotional testimony from the first officer to arrive after the killings began.

On Wednesday afternoon, RCMP Cst. Tanner Maynard described arriving at the home on Abel McLeod Street where Carol Burns was attacked.

When he entered, he reported seeing Myles Sanderson’s eighth victim Carol Burns on the floor surrounded by blood while a woman performed CPR on her.

Based on the amount and colours of the blood pooling around her and the grey colour of her skin, Maynard said he guessed Carol was already dead, but he encouraged the woman to carry on with the CPR.

“Based on my experience, you always want to provide a family member the opportunity to say they did everything they could for their loved ones,” said Maynard, his voice choking with emotion.

Maynard spoke to the chaotic scene in the community that morning and explained why they used the band office as a safe location to offer medical care while police continued to search for Myles Sanderson.

The young constable said it wasn’t his first time responding to a mass casualty situation – he was also one of the first police officers on scene for the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

RCMP ADDRESSES LACK OF TRANSPARENCY

The head of the Melfort RCMP fielded questions about the lack of open communication between police and the communities they serve as he took the stand on Wednesday morning.

“One of the very frustrating parts of the tragedy at James Smith is the evidence that Mr. Sanderson had facilitated a number of criminal acts prior to the mass casualty event, a number of assaults,” said coroner council Timothy Hawryluk.

“None of the individuals who were assaulted reached out to the RCMP and had any of those number of individuals reached out to them, this could have been much different scenario,” said Hawryluk.

On Wednesday, Staff Sgt. Ryan Case told the inquest that his officers realize people can be nervous to reach out to police, or they may be scared of potential retribution.

“We as a detachment, and even in my previous posting, the non-reporting of incidents that would involve the police is very, very common.”

For the lawyer representing James Smith in the inquest, the lack of communication can go both ways.

“When you’re aware of someone that’s [unlawfully at large] within your area of responsibility, do you pass that information on to the local community,” lawyer Keith Brown asked Case.

Case confirmed there was no policy in place as to whether they should or should not inform a community if one of its members is unlawfully at large.

“Sometimes we do, sometimes we don’t,” he said.

“Do you think providing some more clarity or guidance for when and how and why you're notifying First Nations in this area would be helpful,” Brown asked.

Case said he would appreciate clarity on the issue. He confirmed that when someone was being released on parole in their detachment area, RCMP often get a call disclosing the upcoming release and asking for input.

“So I know they reach out to us about that. We typically don't hear that they have been released unless they send us whatever technical release conditions they may be on at that point,” said Case.

“But, we don't make a community notification that someone's … been released from custody and is expected to live wherever that may be.”

A number of victims’ families were given standing in the inquest, allowing them to question the witnesses.

Chelsea Stonestand, who spoke on behalf of the family of Bonnie and Gregory Burns, grilled Case about the RCMP’s approach to mental health-related calls.

Case said he wasn’t sure how many calls for service from James Smith were for mental health or addictions concerns, but he said between Oct. 1 and the end of December 2023, there were about 200 calls from James Smith residents.

He estimated about 10 per cent of those were mental health-related.

Stonestand asked Case if he thought the RCMP’s approach to mental health and addictions calls could be improved.

“I don’t know, to be honest. I don’t know how to answer that,” said Case.

