Saskatoon senior Bryan Cox says a weekend encounter left him with painful reminders after he says he was attacked on the sidewalk not far from his home.

The 66-year-old says he heard a Porta-Potty alongside his property being knocked over Sunday around 5 p.m.

He says he darted out of his house and saw a group of six kids laughing.

Cox says he asked the group to stand the toilet back up, as the smelly mess was leaking onto the grass and sidewalk.

He claims they refused and that's when one of the kids showed him a ceramic knife.

"I never thought for a million years that these guys were gonna get ugly, never thought, never crossed my mind," Cox told CTV News.

The group of six boys between the ages of 12 and 17 began to attack him, according to Cox.

"One kid hit me in the head with a rock, big time. A big rock. I went down on one knee and that's when they came in with the boots. You have twelve feet hitting you, you feel it."

He took a photo right after the incident, which shows the tread marks from the shoes hitting his face.

Cox says his doctor told him he has a minor concussion from the blows. His hand is swollen and numb from being stepped on and the vision in his left eye is blurry from being hit in the eye.

Cox says his neighbourhood is generally a quiet area except around the Saskatoon Exhibition, when extra foot traffic is common on Lorne Avenue in front of his home.

That’s where Cox thinks the group of boys was coming from.

Police say they are investigating the incident.