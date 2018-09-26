Nekaneet First Nation Chief Alvin Francis says he was surprised to learn of the transfer of Terri-Lyne McClintic to Okimaw Ohci Healing Lodge.

If elders were involved in the inmate selection process, Francis believes the outcome might have been different.

“At one time, Nekaneet elders sat on the interview process and had influence on inmate intake, but the funding was cut approximately six years ago, and we no longer have input on who is transferred to the Healing Lodge from other Federal Correctional Institutions,” Francis said.

“It’s solely at the discretion of Correctional Service Canada to decide who is allowed to be transferred to the all-women’s correctional facility.”

The decision to transfer McClintic - convicted of first-degree murder for the 2009 killing of eight-year-old Victoria Stafford - to the southern Saskatchewan healing lodge is under review by Ottawa.

McClintic was moved from a maximum high-security prison in Kitchener, Ontario last December.

The move sparked outrage with the victim’s family and high-ranking political figures.

Stafford’s father says he’s angered by the transfer and is upset he was only informed by CSC in August.

In Question Period on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded to questions, saying, “Mr. Speaker, our hearts go out to the family of Tori Stafford, for the loss they have endured and lived these past nine years. The minister has asked that the commissioner of correctional services review such decisions to ensure they are done properly and in accordance with long standing policy.”

The healing lodge offers independent living and allows children to live in with offenders on site. The lodge also offers spiritual and cultural training.

Stafford’s family has planned a protest calling on the transfer to be reversed.

The protest is scheduled for Nov. 2 on Parliament Hill.