SASKATOON -- Here's a look at which city services are operating on July 1 in Saskatoon.

Buses will be running at reduced hours and are still to be used for essential travel only.

Access Transit will be open for calls from 9 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Garbage collection, the landfill and compost facilities are operating.

All spray pad locations are open, as are the city's three golf courses.

And as always, you don't have to pay for parking on a stat holiday.