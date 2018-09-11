The federal and provincial governments will spend a combined $53.9 million on drinking water, wastewater and road projects in Saskatchewan.

The announcement was one of several the Liberals made Tuesday as they began a caucus retreat.

$46,252,136 for 41 drinking water and waste water projects

$4,731,082 for four road projects

$994,666 for a disaster mitigation project

The province will spend another $27 million on Saskatchewan infrastructure through local community funding.

The project will support 46 communities with fewer than 100,000 residents.

Saskatchewan Minister of Government Relations Warren Kaeding said the 46 were picked for money after an extensive selection process.

Federal Infrastructure and Communities Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said the goal is to have the funding begin rolling out by the next construction season.

Investing in local infrastructure is key to improve economic growth, quality of life, and good middle-class jobs in Saskatchewan, he said.