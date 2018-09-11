These are the 46 Sask. communities getting cash for water and road projects
Infrastructure and Communities Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne at an announcement Tuesday. (Saron Fanel/CTV)
Published Tuesday, September 11, 2018 6:03PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, September 11, 2018 6:04PM CST
The federal and provincial governments will spend a combined $53.9 million on drinking water, wastewater and road projects in Saskatchewan.
The announcement was one of several the Liberals made Tuesday as they began a caucus retreat.
- $46,252,136 for 41 drinking water and waste water projects
- $4,731,082 for four road projects
- $994,666 for a disaster mitigation project
The province will spend another $27 million on Saskatchewan infrastructure through local community funding.
The project will support 46 communities with fewer than 100,000 residents.
Saskatchewan Minister of Government Relations Warren Kaeding said the 46 were picked for money after an extensive selection process.
Federal Infrastructure and Communities Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said the goal is to have the funding begin rolling out by the next construction season.
Investing in local infrastructure is key to improve economic growth, quality of life, and good middle-class jobs in Saskatchewan, he said.
|
Recipients & Locations
|
Project
|
Total eligible costs
|
Village of Abernethy
|
Drinking Water Treatment System
|
$1,254,000
|
Village of Albertville
|
Sewage Lagoon
|
$682,357
|
Town of Arborfield
|
Water Treatment Plant Upgrade
|
$1,925,000
|
Arlington Beach Camp and Conference Centre Inc. in the R.M. of Last Mountain Valley No. 250
|
Sewage Lagoon Construction
|
$760,000
|
Town of Bengough
|
Water Treatment Plant Upgrade
|
$1,730,300
|
Town of Big River
|
Water Treatment and Distribution System Upgrade
|
$3,300,000
|
Town of Birch Hills
|
Water Treatment Plant Upgrades
|
$3,700,000
|
R.M. of Britannia No. 502
|
Greenstreet Water System Upgrade
|
$353,050
|
Village of Caronport
|
Lagoon Expansion
|
$1,970,000
|
Town of Carrot River
|
Water Treatment Plant Upgrade
|
$3,625,000
|
Resort Village of Chitek Lake
|
Sewage Treatment Lagoon Upgrade
|
$3,300,000
|
Town of Churchbridge
|
Water Treatment System Upgrades
|
$2,245,000
|
Village of Coleville
|
Water Treatment Upgrade
|
$2,065,000
|
Village of Conquest
|
Wastewater Lagoon Upgrade
|
$532,130
|
R.M. of Cupar No. 218
|
Muscowpetung Hill Reconstruction
|
$886,000
|
R.M. of Cymri No. 36
|
Terminal Road Paving
|
$4,620,000
|
Town of Foam Lake
|
Lift Station and Force Main Upgrade
|
$2,054,500
|
Village of Gerald
|
Lagoon Expansion
|
$445,000
|
R.M. of Hoodoo No. 401
|
South Lagoon Expansion
|
$588,679
|
Town of Lafleche
|
Water Treatment Plant Upgrade
|
$900,000
|
Village of Laird
|
Sewage Lagoon Expansion
|
$1,100,000
|
District of Lakeland No. 521
|
Emma Lake Wastewater System
|
$3,568,725
|
Village of Lebret
|
Lagoon Expansion and New Lift Station
|
$2,582,000
|
Town of Lemberg
|
Lagoon Expansion
|
$2,685,000
|
R.M. of Lumsden No. 189
|
Grid Road 734 Upgrade
|
$1,062,625
|
Town of Maidstone
|
Surface Drainage Improvements
|
$1,492,000
|
Village of Manor
|
Lagoon Expansion
|
$895,000
|
Village of Maymont
|
Forcemain Upgrade
|
$253,000
|
Village of Montmartre
|
Sewage Lagoon Expansion
|
$1,135,000
|
R.M. of Moose Creek No. 33
|
Alameda Dam Road Upgrade
|
$528,000
|
Town of Ogema
|
Water Treatment Plant Upgrade
|
$2,000,000
|
SaskWater in the Village of Pierceland
|
Pierceland Wastewater Lagoon Expansion
|
$3,151,880
|
Town of Ponteix
|
Water Tower System Upgrade
|
$31,900
|
Town of Radisson
|
Water Treatment Plant Upgrade
|
$313,000
|
Town of Redvers
|
Lagoon Expansion
|
$2,805,000
|
Village of Riverhurst
|
Wastewater Lagoon Expansion
|
$401,000
|
Town of Saltcoats
|
Water Plant Upgrade and Lagoon Expansion
|
$4,340,000
|
Town of Springside
|
Sewage System Replacement
|
$2,150,000
|
Town of St. Brieux
|
Well and Water Treatment Plant Upgrade
|
$3,050,000
|
R.M. of Swift Current No. 137
|
Wymark New Lagoon
|
$630,000
|
Town of Tisdale
|
Lift Station and Lagoon Upgrade
|
$3,685,000
|
Resort Village of Tobin Lake
|
Regional Wastewater Treatment Facility
|
$1,555,000
|
Village of Val Marie
|
Wastewater Treatment System Upgrade
|
$2,271,726
|
Village of Waldeck
|
Lagoon Upgrades
|
$375,000
|
Town of Whitewood
|
Sewage Pump Station and Forcemain Upgrade
|
$1,955,000
|
Village of Young
|
Water System Upgrade
|
$15,000
|
Total federal, provincial and recipient project contributions
|
$80,966,872