SASKATOON -- Early Sunday morning two Saskatoon churches along with St. Andrew's College at the University of Saskatchewan were vandalized with homophobic graffiti.

"On Sunday morning, May 10th, we discovered that our church building had been vandalized with a homophobic statement across the glass doors facing Cumberland Avenue, by the rainbow steps," Grosvenor Park United Church said on its Facebook page.

McClure United Church and St. Andrew's College, which is affiliated with the United Church, were also targeted according to a joint statement issued Monday morning.

"These acts have shocked our communities and leave us determined to continue our commitment to solidarity with the LBTQIA+ community," the statement said.

This is a developing story. More details to come.