SASKATOON -- An area of high pressure allowed skies to clear and temperatures to drop to record lows for many regions in Saskatchewan early Tuesday morning, according to Environment Canada.

Twenty locations set new daily minimum temperature records, with Saskatoon seeing its coldest Sept. 8 in 103 years, while Yorkton tied an existing record.

Saskatoon is expected to see temperatures return to the mid-20s by Thursday and Friday.

Assiniboia

New record of -6.4

Old record of -0.5 in 1986

Records started in 1965

Coronach

New record of -8.8

Old record of -1.5 in 1995

Records started in 1961

Elbow

New record of -8.0

Old record of -2.8 in 1939

Records started in 1918

Estevan

New record of -4.7

Old record of -2.2 in 1910

Records started in 1900

Kindersley

New record of -3.8

Old record of -1.1 in 1929

Records started in 1912

Last Mountain Lake (Sanctuary)

New record of -3.6

Old record of -2.5 in 1986

Records started in 1975

Lucky Lake

New record of -6.0

Old record of -1.1 in 1972

Records started in 1972

Meadow Lake

New record of -3.3

Old record of -2.8 in 1961

Records started in 1959

Moose Jaw

New record of -5.5

Old record of -2.8 in 1895

Records started in 1894

Outlook

New record of -4.8

Old record of -3.9 in 1917

Records started in 1915

Regina

New record of -4.5

Old record of -3.3 in 1898

Records started in 1883

Rockglen

New record of -4.3

Old record of 0.0 in 1974

Records started in 1970

Rosetown

New record of -5.6

Old record of -2.2 in 1972

Records started in 1913

Saskatoon

New record of -6.9

Old record of -1.1 in 1917

Records started in 1900

Scott

New record of -3.4

Old record of -3.3 in 1961

Records started in 1911

Spiritwood

New record of -6.3

Old record of -3.3 in 1948

Records started in 1923

Swift Current

New record of -4.9

Old record of -1.1 in 1898

Records started in 1885

Waskesiu Lake

New record of -2.3

Old record of -2.2 in 1974

Records started in 1966

Watrous

New record of -4.7

Old record of -1.1 in 1955

Records started in 1953

Weyburn

New record of -4.2

Old record of -1.5 in 1986

Records started in 1953

Yorkton (tie)

New record of -2.6

Old record of -2.6 in 2006

Records started in 1941