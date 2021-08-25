SASKATOON -- Several people in the small community of Midale were cheering loudly for one of their own on Tuesday night.

Parayclist Keely Shaw peddled to a bronze medal in the C4 3,000-metre individual pursuit at the Tokyo Paralympics, earning Canada's first medal.

"I'm not going to lie, it hurt and it hurt a lot," Shaw told the Canadian Press. "But that's what pursuiting is, who can handle the pain, and I definitely faded at the end, but at that point it's a matter of holding on for dear life and hoping for the best."

In a community much smaller than the city of Tokyo, with its 37 million residents, her hometown of Midale with more than 600 people, roughly 8,700 km away had fans cheering loudly.

"We were watching it live on the internet, it was very exciting," said Keeley's father Greg Toles.

"Once I could wipe away the tears, it was amazing. We had the noisemakers, there was cheering, there was crying. There was running around, hugging everybody, it was a great moment and I just wish I could have been there with her," Carol Toles, Keely Shaw's mother told CTV News.

Joining the Toles for the viewing party were their two daughters-in-law, two grandchildren as well as their sons.

"It was very emotional. There was tears, there was crying, there was happiness" said Carol "We were out in our shop, it was excellent."

The family chose not to have a massive viewing party with the rest of the community but Midale did have at least one other person watching.

"Even though I'm not her mama, you know, it was like a proud mama moment," said resident Lisa Messer.

Messer's son graduated with Shaw in 2012 and later each would attend the other's weddings. Tuesday night Messer reached out to Keely to congratulate her.

"Telling her small-town girl done good ."

Midale might have more reason to cheer Shaw on. She is set to compete in the time trial event taking place Aug. 30 and theroad race event on Sep. 1.

