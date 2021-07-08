SASKATOON -- Saskatoon siblings Harlyn, 7, and Ryker, 5, Laplante have been keeping busy selling artwork this year but instead of keeping the money, they are donating it all to charity.

Kara Laplante, their mom, said the idea first came about when the kids received a painting kit for Christmas and the family decided to sell the artwork on Facebook to family and friends.

“We started with about ten and put them on Facebook to see if any family or anyone wanted them and right away, we had requests for tons more so we kept buying more supplies and they wanted to keep painting,” said Kara.

Nearly six months after starting their business, the kids have raised over twelve hundred dollars for Lighthouse Assisted Living and Haven Family Connections.

Harlyn Laplante said she knew right away that she wanted to donate to the Lighthouse.

“I felt like there was the most people there and they all needed that amount of help,” said Harlyn.

Kara believes that this is a great opportunity for her children to realize how good it feels to give back to the community.

“There’s so many people that need things and don’t have nearly as we do and it’s nice for people to be able to have these things,” said Kara.

“We’ve had a few times in our lives unfortunately that people have fundraised for us and we are so grateful for that so we want to teach them that it’s nice to be able to give back.”

While the siblings have already created over fifty canvas paintings, they both say they want to continue their work so they can continue to give back because it is the right thing to do.