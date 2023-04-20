'There’s no feeling like Bedford': One of Saskatoon’s oldest schools kicks celebration planning into high gear

There aren’t too many schools that can say they’ve been around a century, but one Saskatoon high school is gearing up for a celebration that is 100 years in the making.

Bedford Road Collegiate is known for the annual BRIT basketball tournament and the infectious school spirit filling the iconic red-trimmed gym.

While that event could be a claim to fame for the school, it’s the rich history that covers a hundred years that gives the school its countless attributes.

Beth Thompson is a teacher at the school and a former student who joins other current students and staff with deep roots to the school.

“Because Bedford has been around here so long, a lot of students their parents have gone here grandparents, aunts and uncles,” Thompson told CTV News.

It’s that long tradition of family ties that makes this anniversary and reunion so unique.

“There’s no feeling like Bedford. People come back, and it’s like coming home. It’s a family atmosphere. A feeling when you walk in these doors that you don’t get anywhere, and that’s something worth coming for,” she says.

Organizers are hoping at least 700 people come out to celebrate the accomplishment, meet up with former students, but also to reconnect with the building itself.

“It’s been such an important place in our community for so long, and I think if people haven’t had a chance to be in the building for a while I think it would be great for them to connect with the place,” she says.

Alumni joining the July long weekend event as speakers include authors, sports broadcasters, university professors, and current members of the United Nations.

Right now, organizers have the huge task of trying to fan out and reach alumni.

“One of the largest challenges we are having right now, is actually reaching out to people," Kordel Prout who is on the organizing committee told CTV News. "With social media, it’s easier to reach out to younger generation, but a lot of the earlier grads, its kind of hard to reach out to them especially if last names have changed.”

The 2014 Bedford graduate hopes word of mouth can help spread the word in addition to their website and social media pages.

That’s where you can also see if you recognize any of the names of those attending.

“On Facebook, you can go and see who’s going,” he says.

With such a big job ahead, extra volunteers are also welcome.

“If anyone wants to help out, feel free to message the Bedford alumni Facebook page.”

It’s hoped that with the help of those connected to the school, 100 years of Bedford Road spirit translates into one weekend worthy of that huge milestone.